India's unemployment climbs to 5.2%, highest in 6 months

In contrast to rural India's situation, urban unemployment saw a significant decline in April. The rate fell from 6.8% to 6.6%, the lowest since April 2025. This improvement was especially notable among women, with urban female unemployment dropping to 8.5% in April from March's 9%. Urban male unemployment also witnessed a slight decrease during this period.

Gender disparity

Nationally, women continue to face tougher labor market

Despite the improvement in urban areas, women nationally continue to face a tougher labor market. Overall female unemployment rose to 5.4% in April from March's 5.3% and last year's 5%. Male unemployment also saw an increase to 5.1% during this period but remained slightly below last year's figures for April (5.2%). The rise in unemployment was accompanied by a fall in labor force participation rates for people aged 15+ and in female labor force participation rates.