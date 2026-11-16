India's unemployment rate drops to 4.9% in October
What's the story
India's unemployment rate has dropped to 4.9% in October, a slight improvement from the 5% recorded in September. The decline is largely attributed to a decrease in urban joblessness and an increase in women's employment participation. The urban unemployment rate has decreased to 6.7% in October, down from 6.9% in September. Meanwhile, the rural joblessness rate remained unchanged at 4.2%.
Gender impact
Increase in women's employment participation
The share of women aged 15 and above who were employed has increased to 33.3% in October, up from 32.8% in September.
This is a positive sign for gender equality in the workforce and shows an improvement in women's participation rates over the last month.
The unemployment rate among women has dropped to 5% in October, down from 5.2% in September.
The urban women's joblessness rate fell to 8.7%, while the rural women's unemployment eased to 3.8%.
Participation rise
Labor force participation increases to 55.7%
The overall labor force participation rate, which measures the share of people working or seeking or available for work, has increased to 55.7% in October from 55.5% in September.
Rural participation increased to 58.4% while urban participation marginally declined to 50.5%.
These numbers indicate a slight increase in the number of people actively participating in the workforce across different regions and sectors of India over the past month.