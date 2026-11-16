The share of women aged 15 and above who were employed has increased to 33.3% in October, up from 32.8% in September.

This is a positive sign for gender equality in the workforce and shows an improvement in women's participation rates over the last month.

The unemployment rate among women has dropped to 5% in October, down from 5.2% in September.

The urban women's joblessness rate fell to 8.7%, while the rural women's unemployment eased to 3.8%.