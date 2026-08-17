India's unemployment hits 4-month low of 5.1% in July

The overall Labour Force Participation Rate (LFPR) also saw a rise, increasing by 1% to 55.4% in July from 54.4% in June.

This comes after a decline between March and May and stagnation in June.

The increase was largely seen in rural India where LFPR increased to 58% from 56.6%.

Urban LFPR also saw a slight rise to 50.4% from 50.1%.