India's unemployment rate surges to 5.1% in March

India 's unemployment rate has hit a five-month high of 5.1% in March, up from 4.9% in February, according to the Periodic Labor Force Survey (PLFS). The rise is mainly due to an increase in urban joblessness. Women and youth have been particularly affected by this spike, with youth witnessing a rise in their unemployment rate.

Urban impact Urban joblessness on the rise The urban unemployment rate has gone up to 6.8% in March, from 6.6% in February. This is a major contributor to the overall increase in India's unemployment figure. Rural areas also saw a slight uptick in joblessness with the rate rising from 4.2% to 4.3%. However, it was still lower than its urban counterpart for the month of March.

Gender disparity Women and youth most affected Women continue to bear the brunt of higher unemployment, with a rate of 5.3% compared to 5% for men. Youth unemployment (ages 15-29) also rose, hitting 15.2% in March against February's 14.8%. The survey covered over 89,000 households and almost four lakh individuals across rural and urban areas to compile this data on joblessness in India.

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