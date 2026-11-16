India's wholesale inflation jumps to 12.29% in October

Retail inflation also surged to 6.09% year-on-year in October, crossing the Reserve Bank of India's upper tolerance limit for the first time under the new consumer price index (CPI) series.

This has raised concerns over rising prices and increased expectations of a possible repo rate hike at RBI's December monetary policy meeting.

The last time retail inflation exceeded the 6% threshold was in October 2024, when it stood at 6.2%.