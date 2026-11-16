India's wholesale inflation jumps to 12.29% in October
What's the story
India's wholesale inflation rate surged to 12.29% year-on-year in October, up from September's 11.39%, official data released on Monday showed. The sharp rise is mainly due to a spike in fuel and power costs, which have increased sharply by over 32%. The All India Wholesale Price Index (WPI) for all commodities stood at 113.3 in October, compared with the previous month's index of 112.5.
Sector impact
Fuel, power costs contribute to rise
The fuel and power sector has witnessed a massive inflation jump to 32.84% in October, from September's 25.85%. The rise is largely attributed to mineral oils, crude petroleum and natural gas prices.
Other sectors contributing to the wholesale inflation increase include electricity, food articles, basic metals, chemicals, food products, non-food articles, textiles, rubber and plastic products.
Inflation concerns
Retail inflation crosses 6% mark
Retail inflation also surged to 6.09% year-on-year in October, crossing the Reserve Bank of India's upper tolerance limit for the first time under the new consumer price index (CPI) series.
This has raised concerns over rising prices and increased expectations of a possible repo rate hike at RBI's December monetary policy meeting.
The last time retail inflation exceeded the 6% threshold was in October 2024, when it stood at 6.2%.