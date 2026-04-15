India's wholesale inflation rises to 12-month high

India's wholesale price inflation (WPI) surged to a 12-month high of 3.88% in March, up from February's 2.13%, government data released today showed. The rise is mainly attributed to the soaring prices of crude petroleum and natural gas, other manufacturing goods, non-food articles, basic metals production, and food items, among others.

Inflation impact Retail inflation also up amid global oil supply concerns Along with wholesale inflation, India's retail inflation also increased to 3.4% in March from February's 3.21%. The rise comes as geopolitical tensions and supply-side pressures from the Middle East start affecting prices. The recent inflation figures come amid rising global uncertainty over US-Iran war, sparking fears of potential disruptions in oil supplies worldwide.

Geopolitical impact US's naval blockade of Iranian ports rattles energy markets The US's decision to impose a naval blockade on Iranian ports has rattled energy markets and escalated regional tensions. The move is expected to affect the Strait of Hormuz, a key passage for global oil shipments. Washington said the restrictions would target vessels linked to Iranian maritime activity while still allowing transit to non-Iranian ports to reduce wider disruption.

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Monetary policy RBI acknowledges external shocks could worsen India At its April Monetary Policy Committee meeting, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) acknowledged that India's macroeconomic fundamentals are strong but external shocks could worsen if global tensions persist or escalate. RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said, "The fundamentals of the Indian economy are on a stronger footing, providing it with greater resilience to withstand shocks now than in the past."

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