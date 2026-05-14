India's wholesale inflation spikes to 42-month high

India's wholesale inflation has spiked sharply to a 42-month high of 8.3% in April, significantly outstripping March's 3.88% and the 5.5% estimate. The spike was fueled by a broad-based rise in costs across fuel, power, primary articles, and manufactured goods, signaling intensifying price pressures throughout the economy. The spike comes despite the government's efforts to keep retail prices of petrol, diesel and domestic cooking gas stable amid rising global crude oil prices.

Energy impact LPG, petrol and diesel prices saw steep rise Within the fuel and power basket, price pressures intensified sharply across key energy products in April. LPG inflation surged to 10.92% from a contraction of 1.54% in March, while petrol inflation jumped to 32.4% from 2.5% a month earlier. High-speed diesel also saw a steep rise in its inflation rate, which accelerated to 25.19% from March's figure of just 3.26%.

Production costs Inflation for manufactured products also rose sharply The rise in energy costs has also affected factory gate prices. Inflation for manufactured products rose to 4.62% in April from March's figure of 3.39%. This was mainly led by chemicals, textiles, machinery and basic metals. Basic metals saw an increase in their inflation rate to seven percent while chemicals and chemical products saw a rise in theirs too at 5%.

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Food inflation Wholesale food prices remained relatively stable Despite the increase in energy costs, wholesale food prices have remained relatively stable. The WPI food index rose 2.31% year-on-year in April compared to March's figure of 1.85%. Vegetable inflation stood at 0.53%, while onion prices continued to fall sharply by 26.45% year-on-year. However, some items like fruits, eggs, meat and fish continued to rise indicating uneven pressure on food prices within this basket category.

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