India seeks ASEAN trade refresh at Manila meeting citing $128.38bn
Business
India is asking for a refresh of its trade agreement with ASEAN, hoping to make things more balanced as trade between the two hit $128.38 billion in 2025-26.
At a meeting in Manila, Indian officials said the current deal needs an upgrade so both sides can have a "mutually beneficial" outcome and existing trade gaps can be fixed.
India raised exporters' challenges in Philippines
The discussions happened alongside major economic meetings with countries like Australia, China, and Japan.
India also spoke up about challenges faced by Indian exporters in the Philippines and joined the ASEAN-India Business Forum.