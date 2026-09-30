India seeks balanced ASEAN trade deal after $51.55 billion deficit
Business
India is asking for a more balanced trade deal with ASEAN after its trade deficit with the group hit $51.55 billion in 2025-26.
Right now, India trades about $128.38 billion worth of goods with ASEAN, but feels the current agreement isn't working in its favor.
India, ASEAN to meet October 2026
India's hoping to fix things like uneven tariffs and tricky export barriers and also wants to stop Chinese products sneaking in through ASEAN countries.
Meanwhile, ASEAN nations are pushing for better access to Indian markets and smoother customs rules.
Both sides will meet again in October 2026 to try and sort out these issues before the big summit later this year.