India sees 27% jump in ₹30L+ AI and ML jobs
If you're eyeing a career in tech, here's some good news: high-paying AI and machine learning jobs in India are on the rise.
In May 2026, roles offering more than ₹30 lakh a year saw hiring jump by 27%.
The insurance sector also picked up steam with a 19% increase in recruitment, and healthcare hiring grew by 6%.
Indian multinationals lead 46% hiring surge
Indian multinational companies led the charge with a massive 46% rise in hiring.
The BPO and ITES sector held strong, expanding by 9%, and fresher hiring soared by 29%.
Meanwhile, traditional fields like banking and oil and gas faced slowdowns, with banking jobs dropping by 15% and oil and gas recruitment down by 6%.
Hyderabad and Indore hiring hotspots
Hyderabad (+6%) and Indore (+12%) were hotspots for job growth, especially Hyderabad's GCC sector which jumped by 20%.
Nonmetro cities like Coimbatore saw steady demand for freshers, while Bhubaneswar also saw steady hiring growth.
On the flip side, metro hubs such as Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chandigarh experienced declines in hiring.