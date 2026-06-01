India sees 27% jump in ₹30L+ AI and ML jobs Business Jun 01, 2026

If you're eyeing a career in tech, here's some good news: high-paying AI and machine learning jobs in India are on the rise.

In May 2026, roles offering more than ₹30 lakh a year saw hiring jump by 27%.

The insurance sector also picked up steam with a 19% increase in recruitment, and healthcare hiring grew by 6%.