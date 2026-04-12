India's patent applications surge 30.2% to 1.43L in FY26

Growth trend

Number of patent filings over the years

The trend of increasing patent filings in India has been consistent since FY 2016-17, when the number stood at 45,444. The figure rose to 47,894 in FY 2017-18 and further increased to 50,660 in FY 2018-19. In FY 2019-20 there were 56,268 filings; this number went up to reach around 92,163 in FY 2023-24.