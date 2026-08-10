AI engineering jobs in India growing 51% annually: LinkedIn CEO

Shapero highlighted India's role as a key player in the global AI-driven transformation of the workforce.

He said, "India is emerging as one of the biggest beneficiaries of the AI-driven transformation of the global workforce, with AI engineering jobs growing 51% year-on-year and the country's share of US companies' overseas R&D hiring rising sharply."

The country has seen a sharp rise in its share of US companies' overseas R&D hiring, further cementing its position on the global stage.