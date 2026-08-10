AI engineering jobs in India growing 51% annually: LinkedIn CEO
What's the story
India is witnessing a massive boom in the artificial intelligence (AI) job market, with AI engineering roles growing by an impressive 51% every year. The revelation was made by LinkedIn CEO Dan Shapero, who emphasized India's rapid growth in this sector. He also noted that the country is seeing a sharp rise in its share of US companies' overseas research and development (R&D) hiring.
Global impact
India emerging as a major player in global AI landscape
Shapero highlighted India's role as a key player in the global AI-driven transformation of the workforce.
He said, "India is emerging as one of the biggest beneficiaries of the AI-driven transformation of the global workforce, with AI engineering jobs growing 51% year-on-year and the country's share of US companies' overseas R&D hiring rising sharply."
The country has seen a sharp rise in its share of US companies' overseas R&D hiring, further cementing its position on the global stage.
Information
India's position on LinkedIn
India is LinkedIn's second-largest and fastest-growing market, boasting over 186 million members. Shapero, who joined LinkedIn in 2008, has seen his career trajectory change since then. He had initially aspired to be an entrepreneur and started his first company at the age of 19.