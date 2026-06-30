The decision was made during a meeting last week

India Semiconductor Mission 2.0 secures funding worth ₹1.25 lakh crore

By Dwaipayan Roy 05:57 pm Jun 30, 202605:57 pm

What's the story

The Expenditure Finance Committee (EFC) has approved an allocation of ₹1.25 lakh crore for the second phase of the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM 2.0). The decision was made during a meeting last week, as per CNBC-TV18. The approval clears the way for ISM 2.0 to be presented to the Union Cabinet for consideration and final approval.