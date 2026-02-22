India Semiconductor Mission: 4 new semiconductor plants to start production

What does this mean for India?

These projects are set to create about 20,000 direct jobs and pump ₹1.6 lakh crore into six states.

HCL-Foxconn's "India Chip" venture will make India's first display driver chips and aims for 3.6 crore units a month by 2028—think mobile phones, cars, and more.

Plus, ISM has already trained over 65,000 specialists and is investing big in research and skills for the future.

If you're eyeing a career in tech or just want to see more "Made-in-India" gadgets, this is a pretty exciting step forward.