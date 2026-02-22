India Semiconductor Mission: 4 new semiconductor plants to start production
Big news for tech and jobs—PM Modi just shared that four new semiconductor plants will kick off commercial production, as part of the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM).
This was announced at the launch of HCL-Foxconn's new facility in Jewar, UP.
Separately, Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said pilot production had already started in three plants by February 2026.
What does this mean for India?
These projects are set to create about 20,000 direct jobs and pump ₹1.6 lakh crore into six states.
HCL-Foxconn's "India Chip" venture will make India's first display driver chips and aims for 3.6 crore units a month by 2028—think mobile phones, cars, and more.
Plus, ISM has already trained over 65,000 specialists and is investing big in research and skills for the future.
If you're eyeing a career in tech or just want to see more "Made-in-India" gadgets, this is a pretty exciting step forward.