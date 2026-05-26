India Semiconductor Mission launches online portal: How it helps investors
What's the story
The India Semiconductor Mission (ISM), a part of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), has launched an online "Investors Support" portal. The initiative, under the Semicon India Programme, aims to provide assistance, information, and grievance redressal support to investors interested in India's semiconductor sector. The move is part of India's broader strategy to create a robust and sustainable semiconductor ecosystem.
Information access
Details on government schemes, policies
The new portal will give details about government schemes, policies, approved semiconductor projects, and regulatory requirements for domestic and global investors. It also provides a secure single-window digital interface for smooth coordination and timely resolution of investor issues.
Grievance redressal
Investors can register their concerns and grievances
The ISM's new portal allows investors to register their concerns and grievances. These will be addressed by ISM officials in coordination with nodal officers from various ministries, departments, state governments, approved project companies, and industry associations. This feature is aimed at strengthening investor confidence while supporting the development of a resilient semiconductor ecosystem here.