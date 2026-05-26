India Semiconductor Mission launches online portal: How it helps investors

The new portal will give details about government schemes, policies, approved semiconductor projects, and regulatory requirements for domestic and global investors. It also provides a secure single-window digital interface for smooth coordination and timely resolution of investor issues.

Grievance redressal

Investors can register their concerns and grievances

The ISM's new portal allows investors to register their concerns and grievances. These will be addressed by ISM officials in coordination with nodal officers from various ministries, departments, state governments, approved project companies, and industry associations. This feature is aimed at strengthening investor confidence while supporting the development of a resilient semiconductor ecosystem here.