Why India has sent 38,000MT of petroleum to Sri Lanka
What's the story
India has dispatched a major shipment of 38,000 metric tons (MT) of petroleum to Sri Lanka. The decision was taken after a conversation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Disanayaka on March 24. The shipment, consisting of 20,000 MT diesel and 18,000 MT petrol, reached the Sri Lankan coast yesterday.
Supply issues
Why Sri Lanka turned to India
The petroleum shipment was made through Lanka IOC, a subsidiary of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. Initially, fuel supplies for March were arranged from the Middle East and Singapore. However, these suppliers cited force majeure due to supply disruptions and vessel unavailability, amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.
Aid request
India extended assistance through Lanka IOC
In light of the energy supply disruptions through the Gulf region, Sri Lanka sought rescue supplies from India via IOCL. The latest shipment of 38,000 MT is part of this assistance. The High Commission of India in Colombo said, "Government of India, through Lanka IOC, has extended support to Sri Lanka for maintaining continuity of fuel supply."
Gratitude expressed
Sri Lanka prez thanks Modi
Disanayaka thanked Modi for India's prompt support amid the global energy crisis. He said, "Spoke with PM Modi a few days ago about the fuel supply disruptions Sri Lanka is facing due to the Middle East conflict. Grateful for India's swift support."
Crisis management
Sri Lanka imposes fuel rationing
As the energy crisis worsened, Sri Lanka rationed fuel supplies and introduced a four-day working week for state employees. The government has also increased fuel prices by a third since US and Israel started airstrikes on Iran. Banks have also shortened their operating hours, while many private companies have allowed work-from-home arrangements.