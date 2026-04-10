India set to receive $137bn to $140bn in FY26 remittances Business Apr 10, 2026

India is on track to receive up to $137 billion to $140 billion in remittances in FY26, a new record, thanks largely to increased money sent home from Indians working abroad, especially as tensions rise in West Asia.

By December 2025, remittance inflows had already topped around $110 billion, beating last year's numbers by a good margin.