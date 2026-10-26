India sets 61.06 million sqft office leasing record in 2026
India just set a new record for office space leasing: 61.06 million square feet in the first nine months of 2026, says JLL India.
A big chunk of this demand came from Global Capability Centers (GCCs), showing how global businesses are betting on India.
Even with more offices popping up and vacancy rates ticking up slightly, prime spots in Mumbai and Delhi-NCR are still tough to grab.
Bengaluru leads, JLL sees 100 million sqft
Bengaluru is way ahead with the most space leased. Hyderabad and Pune are also seeing strong growth.
Vacancy rates across major cities rose a bit to 14.8%, but demand hasn't slowed down, especially for high-quality, well-located offices that make work life better.
JLL's Radha Dhir thinks annual leasing could hit 100 million square feet soon, reflecting how much companies value great workplaces and access to talent right now.