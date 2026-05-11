India sets 90/120 day social security threshold for gig workers
India just rolled out new rules for gig and platform workers (think Swiggy, Zomato, Uber, Ola) under the Code on Social Security (CoSS).
To qualify for social security perks, you'll need to have worked at least 90 days with one aggregator, or 120 days across multiple aggregators, during the previous financial year.
Any day you earn from a platform counts as a workday, and yes, working for more than one app in a day all adds up.
Platforms must register, face 1% penalty
Platforms now have to register their workers on a central portal within 45 days and keep the information updated on a real-time or daily basis.
If they skip out on required contributions, they'll pay steep interest penalties (1% per month).
On the worker side: miss the workday minimum or turn 60, and you lose eligibility for these benefits.