India shifts LPG imports to US amid Gulf supply disruptions

July was especially telling: 73% of India's LPG imports came from the US (up from only 12% back in January), with shipments rising sharply to 896,000 metric tons.

the UAE's exports fell by over a third, and Saudi Arabia sent none at all.

Thanks to a big annual supply deal with the US India's total LPG imports hit a four-month high, showing how India is diversifying LPG sourcing amid supply disruptions.