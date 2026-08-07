India shifts LPG imports to US amid Gulf supply disruptions
India's LPG import game has totally shifted in 2026.
With the U.S.-Iran conflict messing up supplies from the Gulf, India started relying more on American LPG, bringing in 3.6 million metric tons from the US in just seven months.
Imports from Gulf countries like the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Kuwait dropped noticeably as India looked for steadier sources.
India's July LPG 73% from US.
July was especially telling: 73% of India's LPG imports came from the US (up from only 12% back in January), with shipments rising sharply to 896,000 metric tons.
the UAE's exports fell by over a third, and Saudi Arabia sent none at all.
Thanks to a big annual supply deal with the US India's total LPG imports hit a four-month high, showing how India is diversifying LPG sourcing amid supply disruptions.