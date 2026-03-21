India signs 1-year LPG deal with US
India is shaking up where it gets its cooking gas from, signing a one-year deal to buy about 2.2 million metric tons (mt) of LPG from the US in 2026.
Announced by Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, this move follows talks between top Indian oil companies and major US producers.
Diversifying suppliers
This is the first time India's looking beyond West Asia for such a big chunk, about 10% of its yearly LPG imports.
Until now, most of India's gas came from Qatar, U.A.E., and Saudi Arabia.
With millions of households relying on subsidized cylinders under the Ujjwala scheme, diversifying suppliers helps keep prices steady even when global markets get shaky.
Strengthening ties
Puri called it a "historic first," saying it'll make India less dependent on one region and strengthen ties with the US.
The deal could deepen trade ties between India and the US Plus, it means more energy security for millions back home.