India signs agreement to begin PTA talks with SACU members
India just signed an agreement to kick off talks for a preferential trade agreement (PTA) with the South African Customs Union (think South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Eswatini, and Lesotho).
The plan is to make trading smoother by focusing on things like market access and customs rules.
A government release said negotiations would start within one month and could wrap up in one year, while Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said he hoped the agreement could be finalized "within the next few months" and added that "speed is necessary for outcomes" while not rushing negotiations.
India SACU trade totaled $16.7 billion
India already trades a lot with these countries; in FY26 (fiscal year 2025-26), exports were $7.5 billion (mostly oil, cars, and medicines), while imports were $9.2 billion (mainly gold and coal).
This deal could be especially important for Indian carmakers since South Africa wants to hike car import duties.
Plus, SACU is the world's oldest customs union with more than 70 million people, so there's plenty of opportunity here if things go smoothly.