India signs agreement to begin PTA talks with SACU members

India just signed an agreement to kick off talks for a preferential trade agreement (PTA) with the South African Customs Union (think South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Eswatini, and Lesotho).

The plan is to make trading smoother by focusing on things like market access and customs rules.

A government release said negotiations would start within one month and could wrap up in one year, while Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said he hoped the agreement could be finalized "within the next few months" and added that "speed is necessary for outcomes" while not rushing negotiations.