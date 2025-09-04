Next Article
India, Singapore to work closely on AI, semiconductors
India and Singapore just agreed to work more closely on artificial intelligence (AI) and semiconductors, after a meeting between PM Modi and Singapore's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong in New Delhi.
With the US doubling tariffs on Indian exports, this partnership is part of India's push to strengthen trade ties elsewhere.
Chips are the focus of this partnership
The focus is on semiconductors, shipping, and civil aviation—areas where research, development, and logistics will get a boost.
Singapore brings serious chip-making skills to the table, which could help India produce its first homegrown chips by year-end.
The two countries already have strong business links (trade hit $34.26 billion in 2024-25), so this move looks set to deepen both economic ties and tech ambitions.