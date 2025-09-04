India, Singapore to work closely on AI, semiconductors

Chips are the focus of this partnership

The focus is on semiconductors, shipping, and civil aviation—areas where research, development, and logistics will get a boost.

Singapore brings serious chip-making skills to the table, which could help India produce its first homegrown chips by year-end.

The two countries already have strong business links (trade hit $34.26 billion in 2024-25), so this move looks set to deepen both economic ties and tech ambitions.