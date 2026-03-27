India slashes fuel excise duty to tame inflation Business Mar 27, 2026

The government just dropped gasoline and diesel excise duty by ₹10 per liter, hoping to soften the blow from rising global oil prices caused by the West Asia conflict.

Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said the government would absorb the international price shock; officials say the measure is expected to cost over ₹1.5 lakh crore annually, but it's meant to give some relief at the pump.