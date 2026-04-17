India smartphone shipments drop 3% as component costs push prices

Vivo tops India market at 21%

On average, phones got over ₹1,500 pricier this quarter, especially hurting those looking for options under ₹15,000.

With household expenses rising (thanks to steeper energy bills), people are holding onto their old devices longer.

Vivo grabbed the top spot with a 21% market share, followed by Samsung at second place and OPPO at 14%.

Apple also grew its slice to 9%, boosted by the iPhone 17 series.