India smartphone shipments drop 3% as component costs push prices
Business
Smartphone shipments in India dropped another 3% from January to March 2026, making it the weakest quarter in six years.
Higher memory and component costs pushed up prices, which put off many buyers, even though brands tried to attract them with fresh models.
Vivo tops India market at 21%
On average, phones got over ₹1,500 pricier this quarter, especially hurting those looking for options under ₹15,000.
With household expenses rising (thanks to steeper energy bills), people are holding onto their old devices longer.
Vivo grabbed the top spot with a 21% market share, followed by Samsung at second place and OPPO at 14%.
Apple also grew its slice to 9%, boosted by the iPhone 17 series.