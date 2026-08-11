India smartphone shipments fall 11.1% in Q2 2026, $315 average
India's smartphone shipments fell 11.1% year-on-year in the second quarter of 2026, with the lowest first-half volume in five years.
Rising prices, now averaging $315 per phone, plus higher memory and component costs meant fewer people upgraded, with total shipments for the first half of the year down 7.9%.
Chinese budget brands decline in India
Budget-focused Chinese brands like Vivo, OPPO, Xiaomi, and realme saw double-digit shipment drops (iQOO fell hardest at 61%), while Samsung and Apple actually grew their market shares.
Fewer folks are buying entry-level phones under $100 (down 74.3%), with more choosing midrange options between $400 and $600.
Offline stores are also making a comeback, grabbing more than half of all shipments. IDC expects another dip in shipments later this year.