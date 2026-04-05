India standardizes leave rules, lets employees encash extra leave annually
India announced a major update to its labor laws, making leave policies simpler and more employee-friendly.
Now, instead of juggling different state rules, there's now a standardized leave framework, though some state-specific provisions may still apply.
The biggest perk? You can cash out extra earned leave every year: no need to wait until you quit or retire.
India allows 30 day leave carryover
You can carry forward up to 30 days of unused leave, and anything above that can be encashed at the end of each year.
If your leave request gets denied, those days roll over too: no more losing them.
Plus, you only need 180 days on the job (down from 240) to qualify for these benefits.
Heads up: if you're in a managerial or administrative role, or a supervisory role earning over 18,000 rupees a month, these new perks don't apply.