India standardizes leave rules, lets employees encash extra leave annually

India allows 30 day leave carryover

You can carry forward up to 30 days of unused leave, and anything above that can be encashed at the end of each year.

If your leave request gets denied, those days roll over too: no more losing them.

Plus, you only need 180 days on the job (down from 240) to qualify for these benefits.

Heads up: if you're in a managerial or administrative role, or a supervisory role earning over 18,000 rupees a month, these new perks don't apply.