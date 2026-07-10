ONGC expands India's strategic oil reserves

Storage capacity

India currently has 5.33 MMT of strategic crude storage

India currently has a total of 5.33 MMT of strategic crude storage in underground caverns at Visakhapatnam, Mangaluru, and Padur in Kerala. This is enough to meet nearly nine-and-a-half days of the country's crude oil requirement based on 2019-20 consumption patterns. The expansion project by ONGC comes as India intensifies efforts to strengthen its energy security after recent geopolitical disruptions exposed the vulnerability of global oil supply chains.