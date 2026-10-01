India struggles to attract foreign investment, India Monthly Economic Review
India is having a tough time pulling in foreign money, says the latest India Monthly Economic Review.
With developed countries ramping up their own manufacturing and the AI story continuing to drive capital investment and capital flows across borders, global competition for investment cash is heating up.
This shift is making it harder for India to get the kind of foreign direct investment (FDI) that helps drive its economy.
FDI improving but India must adapt
Even though FDI numbers are looking a bit better this year, India's assets and currency are feeling the heat from global uncertainties.
The report highlights that just relying on post-pandemic growth isn't enough anymore: policymakers need to keep adapting if India wants to stay competitive and keep those capital inflows coming.