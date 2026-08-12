India targets $1T exports by fiscal 2027, exports up 15%
India's got its sights set on hitting $1 trillion in exports by the end of fiscal 2027, a big jump from last year's $863.1 billion.
To get there, the country needs to keep up a 15.8% growth rate this year.
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal says things are on track so far, with exports already up 15% in the first four months of this fiscal.
India trade pacts open $60T markets
New trade agreements with the United Arab Emirates, Australia, and the UK have unlocked huge markets for Indian goods, connecting India to economies worth $60 trillion (up from just $10 trillion before 2014).
Plus, a weaker rupee has made Indian products more competitive abroad.
Still, the India EXIM Bank report added that global tensions and market ups and downs could make things tricky as India chases this ambitious goal.