India targets 20+ GW distributed renewable capacity this financial year

India's shooting for a new high in green energy by adding more than 20 GW of distributed renewable energy capacity this financial year, topping last year's 16 GW.

Big pushes like the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana and PM Kisan Urja Suraksha Evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan scheme are fueling this growth, according to Renewable Energy Secretary Santosh Kumar Sarangi.