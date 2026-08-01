India targets 20+ GW distributed renewable capacity this financial year
India's shooting for a new high in green energy by adding more than 20 GW of distributed renewable energy capacity this financial year, topping last year's 16 GW.
Big pushes like the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana and PM Kisan Urja Suraksha Evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan scheme are fueling this growth, according to Renewable Energy Secretary Santosh Kumar Sarangi.
PM Surya Ghar hits 5 million households
The PM PM Suryaghar scheme is all about getting rooftop solar panels on 10 million homes, aiming for 30 GW by this fiscal year-end (March 2027).
Beneficiaries had crossed the five-million-household milestone by early August 2026.
Meanwhile, India's booming data center scene (think: AI and cloud) is set to need more than 26 GW of clean power by 2032, so new projects are making sure there's enough green energy to keep up.