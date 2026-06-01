India tech jobs fall 14% to 2-year low in June
India's tech job market just hit its lowest point in over two years, with a sharp 14% drop in openings this June, mostly thanks to shifts in the US market.
Out of 93,000 available roles, nearly half are for mid-senior positions, making entry-level jobs even tougher to find.
Entry-level tech roles down 44% annually
IT services saw a big 16% decline from last month, while Global Capability Centers (GCCs) managed a smaller dip but grew 31% compared to last year.
Entry-level opportunities took the hardest hit, dropping by 44% annually and leaving only 10,000 spots open.
Even office-based roles are shrinking, down by 16% this month.
H-1B returns tighten India competition
More H-1B workers are coming back from the US which is making competition even tighter for tech jobs in India.
The sector's share of active talent demand has stayed low at 44%, signaling a tough time for job seekers and slower growth ahead.