India tech jobs hit 18-month peak, 120,000 openings in October
Business
India's tech job scene is buzzing again, reaching an 18-month peak with 120,000 openings in October.
Most of this growth comes from IT services, and mid-senior roles are leading the charge, making up over half of all new jobs.
India office roles return, entry-level dip
Entry-level jobs dipped slightly from last month but are still up compared to last year.
Office-based roles are making a comeback, with 1 lakh full-time work-from-office openings.
Bengaluru tops the charts for tech jobs, while cities like Mumbai, Chennai, and even tier-two and tier-three hubs are seeing steady demand too.