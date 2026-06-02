India tightens rules for 99.9% pure silver imports, government says

Only nominated importers may import silver

Getting silver into India isn't as simple anymore.

Only those nominated by the RBI, DGFT, or authorized to use the India International Bullion Exchange (IIBX) can import it, with proper licenses on top of existing policies.

Plus, refineries wanting to bring in raw silver (dore) must have an actual user license.

It's all part of a bigger plan to curb surging gold and silver imports, contain the widening trade deficit, protect foreign exchange reserves, and ease pressure on the rupee amid the West Asia crisis.