India to become 3rd largest economy by 2030

India is set to become the world's third-largest economy by 2030, with a projected GDP of $7.3 trillion, an official statement said on Monday. The country has already surpassed Japan to become the fourth-largest economy globally, with a current GDP of $4.18 trillion. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has revised its GDP growth forecast for FY2025-26 from an earlier estimate of 6.8% to a more optimistic 7.3%.

Growth factors Economic growth driven by domestic consumption India's economic growth has been primarily driven by strong domestic consumption. The country's real GDP grew by 8.2% in the second quarter of FY2025-26, up from 7.8% in the previous quarter and 7.4% in Q4 of 2024-25. This growth comes despite global trade uncertainties and policy challenges, highlighting India's resilience amid these external pressures.

Revised forecast RBI's revised GDP growth forecast reflects India's economic resilience The RBI's revised GDP growth forecast for FY2025-26 reflects India's economic resilience. The upward revision from an earlier estimate of 6.8% to a more optimistic 7.3% underscores the country's robust domestic demand, income tax and goods and services tax (GST) rationalization, declining crude oil prices, front-loading of government capital expenditure (CAPEX), and favorable monetary and financial conditions amid low inflation.

Economic indicators Economic activity remains strong amid global uncertainties Despite global trade and policy uncertainties, India's economic activity remains strong. High-frequency indicators show inflation is below the lower tolerance threshold, unemployment is on a declining trajectory, and export performance continues to improve. Financial conditions have also remained favorable with robust credit flows to the commercial sector and firm demand conditions supported by further strengthening of urban consumption.