India to build 50 new airports in next 5 years

India is one of the fastest-growing markets in civil aviation, with 165 operational airports at present. Naidu said a new airport or terminal comes up every 33 days on average. He made these remarks at the National Urban and Real Estate Development Conclave 2026, organized by NAREDCO, a body representing the real estate industry in New Delhi .

Sector forecast

Real estate sector to reach $1 trillion by 2030

Naidu highlighted the potential of India's real estate sector, predicting it will be worth $1 trillion by 2030 and grow further to $5-7 trillion by 2047. He stressed on the need to prioritize quality of living along with standard of living in real estate development. The minister emphasized that focusing on standards of living would create assets while quality of living would ensure well-being amid air pollution concerns.