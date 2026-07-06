India to double US LPG imports to reduce Gulf dependence
Business
India is about to double the amount of LPG it buys from the US after recent shipping troubles in the Strait of Hormuz exposed how much India depends on Gulf countries for cooking gas.
This shift is all about making sure the country is not left scrambling if there is another supply chain shake-up.
India's US LPG share hits 65%
Indian oil companies are boosting their annual US LPG imports from 2.2 million tons, with US supplies jumping from less than 8% of India's imported LPG last year to a whopping 65% by June 2026.
They are also eyeing new suppliers like Algeria and planning a bigger emergency reserve, so even if things get bumpy globally, your kitchen stays chill.