India to drive 20% of global economic growth by 2041

With 16% of global AI talent and a rapidly growing AI market, India is making waves. Many startups are already using open-source AI tools—a sign that young innovators are shaping what comes next.

Government initiatives and AI's current impact

The government's rolling out shared computing power and projecting more than $200 billion of investment across the five layers of the AI stack.

Meanwhile, AI is already helping in fields like farming (think pest detection on your phone), education (AI tutors adding a year's worth of learning), healthcare, energy, and accessibility—making sure tech reaches even low-connectivity areas.

