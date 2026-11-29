India to boost thermal power capacity to 317GW by 2035
What's the story
India is aiming to boost its thermal power capacity to 317 gigawatts (GW) by the financial year 2035-36, Power Secretary Pankaj Agarwal announced. The ambitious target comes as part of the government's strategy to meet the growing energy demands of a rising economy. Currently, India's thermal power capacity stands at around 250.3GW, according to government data.
Capacity expansion
Active implementation of additional capacity
Agarwal also revealed that 65GW of this thermal power capacity is already under active implementation.
He said that states like Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Gujarat are currently bidding for additional capacity.
This shows a concerted effort across the country to ramp up thermal power generation in line with India's growing energy needs.
Diverse investments
Investment in all types of power capacities
Agarwal emphasized that India will continue to invest in all types of power capacities, including thermal, until nuclear power capacity "really picks up."
He said work is already underway for 1TW of nuclear capacity as indicated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
This highlights the government's commitment to diversifying India's energy sources and reducing dependence on fossil fuels.
Renewable obligations
Compliance data for renewable consumption obligations
After a two-day Power Ministers's conference in New Delhi, Agarwal said the government has received compliance data for Renewable Consumption Obligations (RCOs) for FY25.
He added that compliance reports for FY26 are being submitted and audited statements are expected by December-end 2026.
This shows the government's focus on ensuring adherence to renewable energy targets as part of its broader strategy to transition toward cleaner sources of power.