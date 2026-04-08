India to get Iranian oil after US sanctions pause
Business
India is about to get its first batch of Iranian oil in seven years, thanks to a temporary pause on US sanctions.
With Middle East tensions messing up global oil supplies, especially through the Strait of Hormuz, Indian refineries are turning back to Iran for help.
Shipping trackers say the cargo is already on its way.
Sanctions slowed Iran supply, India hedges
Iran used to be a supplier for India, but US sanctions slowed things down.
Now, India's move signals it's keeping its options open in a tricky global market.