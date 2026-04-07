India's Venezuelan oil imports touch 6-year high: What's the reason?

India is set to import the most crude oil from Venezuela in six years. The move comes as the country seeks alternatives to Middle Eastern grades affected by the ongoing Iran war. According to data from Kpler, over 12 million barrels are headed for India's west coast this month, marking the highest since February 2020.

Long-term plan Shift in India's crude sourcing strategy The April cargoes were likely secured before the recent disruptions in Middle Eastern supplies. This indicates a long-term strategic shift rather than just a reactive measure, said Sumit Ritolia, lead research analyst at Kpler. India, which imports nearly 90% of its crude oil, has been looking for alternatives after the Iran war disrupted flows through the Strait of Hormuz.

Oil trade Venezuela's crude a potential alternative for India Venezuela's sulfur-rich blends are similar to those from the Middle East, making them a potential alternative for India. The South Asian nation used to be a major buyer of Venezuelan crude before US sanctions curtailed the trade. However, these restrictions have been eased after President Nicolas Maduro was captured in January.

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Corporate shift Reliance Industries leads Venezuelan crude imports Reliance Industries Ltd has already received the first Venezuelan cargo in a year at its Sikka port. The shipment was carried by the Ottoman Sincerity, a Suezmax tanker carrying nearly one million barrels of asphaltic Boscan crude loaded off Aruba's Caribbean island. Reliance also took its first direct cargo from state-owned producer PDVSA on the Bahama-flagged Helios this week, marking a departure from previous purchases through Vitol Group and Trafigura.

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