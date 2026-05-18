India to incentivize long-duration storage under Battery Storage Vision 2047

India's storage gap: only 795 MWh

Even though India's renewable energy capacity has jumped massively in the last five years, there's still a huge gap in storage: only 795 megawatt-hours installed versus a target of around 47 gigawatt-hours by FY27.

High costs and technology challenges have slowed things down, but with these new policies (and pilot projects), India hopes to catch up, just like the US Germany, and Australia are trying with their own green goals.