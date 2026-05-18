India to incentivize long-duration storage under Battery Storage Vision 2047
India is preparing new incentives to boost long-duration energy storage (LDES) technology, like pumped hydro and flow batteries, as part of its Battery Storage Vision 2047.
The goal? Make it easier to store solar and wind power so the country can rely more on renewables.
The government is discussing funding support, including viability gap funding (VGF), and may consider interest subvention support to help make these technologies more affordable.
India's storage gap: only 795 MWh
Even though India's renewable energy capacity has jumped massively in the last five years, there's still a huge gap in storage: only 795 megawatt-hours installed versus a target of around 47 gigawatt-hours by FY27.
High costs and technology challenges have slowed things down, but with these new policies (and pilot projects), India hopes to catch up, just like the US Germany, and Australia are trying with their own green goals.