India to invest ₹12,500 cr in new LPG pipeline system

Four LPG pipelines stretch 2,500km

These four new pipelines will stretch about 2,500km, including key routes like Cherlapally-Nagpur and Shikrapur - Hubli - Goa Pipeline.

Not only will this make fuel distribution smoother and boost supply security during emergencies, but switching from road to pipelines also means safer deliveries.

It's all part of a bigger push by PNGRB for smarter, greener energy logistics across India.