India to invest ₹12,500 cr in new LPG pipeline system
Business
India's gearing up to invest ₹12,500 crore in a new LPG pipeline system.
The plan? Connect refineries and import terminals directly to bottling plants, so cooking gas gets delivered more reliably: reducing dependence on bulk tankers crisscrossing the country.
Four LPG pipelines stretch 2,500km
These four new pipelines will stretch about 2,500km, including key routes like Cherlapally-Nagpur and Shikrapur - Hubli - Goa Pipeline.
Not only will this make fuel distribution smoother and boost supply security during emergencies, but switching from road to pipelines also means safer deliveries.
It's all part of a bigger push by PNGRB for smarter, greener energy logistics across India.