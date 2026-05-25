India to invest ₹9tn upgrading grid, adding 470 GW renewables
India is set to pump ₹9 trillion into upgrading its power grid by 2032, expected to add another 470 GW of solar and wind energy capacity over the next decade on top of the 226 GW installed as of June 2025.
This huge investment is all about supporting the country's green goals and making sure future energy needs are met.
HVDC market to double by 2035
To handle rising electricity demand (expected to grow over 6% each year), India will modernize its transmission systems: think new substations and expanded grids.
high-voltage direct current (HVDC) technology will help connect far-off wind and solar projects to cities, with the HVDC market expected to double by 2035.
Challenges like land issues and costs remain, but this upgrade could be a game-changer for clean energy in India.