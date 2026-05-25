India to invest ₹9tn upgrading grid, adding 470 GW renewables Business May 25, 2026

India is set to pump ₹9 trillion into upgrading its power grid by 2032, expected to add another 470 GW of solar and wind energy capacity over the next decade on top of the 226 GW installed as of June 2025.

This huge investment is all about supporting the country's green goals and making sure future energy needs are met.