India to launch ₹5,000cr national strategy for sustainable secondary steel

Indian steel emits 2.55t CO2/tonne

Steelmaking in India is a major polluter, responsible for 10% to 12% of the country's greenhouse gasses.

Right now, making one ton of Indian steel creates 2.55 tons of CO2 (way above the global average of 1.9 tons).

This move is part of India's commitment to achieving net-zero emissions and show real progress on climate commitments.

The plan may go before the Union Cabinet soon as part of wider efforts to clean up heavy industries.