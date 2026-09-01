India to let AI agents make small UPI payments automatically
India's about to make paying for everyday stuff way easier: AI agents will soon be able to make small payments through UPI without you having to approve every single one.
Think quick grocery runs or online shopping, all handled automatically.
This move puts India among the first countries with national infrastructure for AI-powered payments.
UPI users can set spending limits
The setup builds on existing UPI features like Circle and Reserve Pay, letting users set spending limits and rules so things stay under control.
Merchants can plug right in, too. Early uses will focus on e-commerce and groceries, but more advanced options like AI-led investments could come later.
NPCI is also working on making sure everything stays secure.
Globally, companies like Mastercard and Visa are exploring similar tools, so India's definitely ahead of the curve here.