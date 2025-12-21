India to become 3rd largest economy by 2027

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has said that India will surpass Germany and become the world's third-largest economy by the end of 2027. Speaking at the 'YEF Bharat Summit 2025' organized by Young Entrepreneurs Forum Bharat in Indore, Scindia credited this growth to the policies and institutional reforms introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi 's government. He emphasized India's historical economic significance, noting that it once accounted for 20% of global GDP some 2,000 years ago.

Growth trajectory Economic progress under Modi's leadership Scindia highlighted that India's economy has jumped from the 10th position to the fourth in just 12 years, surpassing Japan in the process. He said, "By the end of 2027, we will surpass Germany to become the world's third-largest economy." The minister also stressed on India's perseverance, saying it has transformed from a $2.3 trillion economy to a $4.5 trillion one under Modi's leadership.

Manufacturing shift India's transformation into a global manufacturing hub Scindia also spoke about India's journey toward becoming a global manufacturing hub, thanks to the "steady policies and deep institutional changes" introduced by the Modi government. He quoted Modi as saying in every cabinet meeting that colonial laws should be scrapped and discussions with all stakeholders should be held to improve ease of doing business.