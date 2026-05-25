India to revisit US tariff rates during June trade talks
Business
India is gearing up to revisit the tariff rate on Indian-origin goods entering the US during key trade talks with the US this June.
This comes after a US court overturned steep emergency tariffs (up to 50%) and with a temporary 10% tariff about to expire in July, leaving things pretty uncertain for Indian exports.
Indian officials seek fair US treatment
Indian officials want fair treatment for their goods compared to other countries and are hoping for more predictable rules from the US
Earlier this year, both sides agreed to cut tariffs from 50% down to 25%, aiming for an eventual drop to 18%.
But ongoing US investigations into global trade practices could make these negotiations trickier than expected.