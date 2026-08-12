India to roll out digital rupee food subsidies August 14
Starting August 14, India will roll out a new way to deliver food subsidies using Digital Rupee tokens in Chandigarh and Dadra and Nagar Haveli.
Under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY), beneficiaries in these union territories will be able to get their subsidies directly as digital money for the first time, building on earlier pilot implementations in Puducherry and Gujarat.
PMGKAY beneficiaries get digital rupee tokens
Instead of conventional bank account transfers, eligible PMGKAY beneficiaries will receive Digital Rupee tokens they can spend at empanelled merchants to buy food grains.
The system is designed to make payments faster, safer, and more transparent, cutting down on leaks and making sure help reaches those who need it.
This launch is basically a test run for bringing digital welfare programs to more places across India in the future.