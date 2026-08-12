India to roll out digital rupee food subsidies August 14

Starting August 14, India will roll out a new way to deliver food subsidies using Digital Rupee tokens in Chandigarh and Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY), beneficiaries in these union territories will be able to get their subsidies directly as digital money for the first time, building on earlier pilot implementations in Puducherry and Gujarat.