India to roll out relief package for West Asia exporters
Business
India is planning a relief package to help West Asia-focused exporters struggling with the fallout from the Iran conflict.
Since late February, fighting between the US Israel, and Iran has disrupted major shipping routes like the Strait of Hormuz, making it tough for Indian businesses to get goods in and out.
What the relief package will include
The government is looking at a special scheme under its Exports Promotion Mission, plus better coordination with Gulf ports to smooth out logistics.
Rising shipping costs, payment delays, and cash flow problems, especially for small businesses, are top concerns.
There's also talk of adding insurance support for shipments as war-risk premiums spike.
The goal: keep exports moving despite all the chaos.